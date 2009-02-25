Kindle 2 Unboxing Photos

Dan Frommer
Amazon (AMZN) continues to use interesting packaging design for its Kindle e-book readers.

The Kindle 2 ships in eco-friendly brown cardboard boxes. The Kindle itself is in a lightweight black cardboard tub with a flat cover and a paper cover.

Like Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, the Kindle 2 power cord is a USB cable with a compact, 2-prong adaptor add-on.

As with the first Kindle, Kindle 2 is already pre-activated with your account.

We’ll post our Kindle 2 review later. In the meantime, what do you want to know?

