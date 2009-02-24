Kindle 2 Ships A Day Early

Amazon (AMZN) is shipping its Kindle 2 e-book reader today — a day early.



As we reported earlier this month, the major changes from the first Kindle are storage capacity; design — thinner case, better buttons; better battery life; and a new experimental feature that “reads” books aloud.

And this time, Amazon will try to build enough Kindles so the gadget doesn’t sell out. On CNBC this afternoon, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said he’s “determined” to keep the Kindle 2 in stock.

