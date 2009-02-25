Kindle 2 Packaging Slimmer. Greener?

Amazon’s (AMZN) Kindle 2 box is significantly slimmer than the one it used for its first e-book reader. (About half the height.)



This means they can fit about twice as many in their warehouses using the same amount of space. (Though the new box is a bit longer.)

And while we are not eco-packaging specialists, we’re almost certain the new box is greener than the old one. More packaging photos here. (We promise this is the last post about Kindle boxes.)

Meanwhile: What do you want to know about the Kindle 2?

