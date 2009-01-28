Kindle 2.0 Coming February 9? (AMZN)

Amazon (AMZN) will likely announce the second edition of its Kindle e-book reader at a New York press conference on Feb. 9. Amazon is holding an “important” conference that morning at the Morgan Library in midtown Manhattan.



The Kindle has been sold out since late November. But Amazon’s site now says the e-book reader will ship in “4 to 6 weeks.” (It previously said the Kindle would ship in “11 to 13 weeks.”)

See Also:

Look Out, Amazon: iPhone Gets Real E-Books

Nintendo Goes After Kindle Crowd With GameBoy DS E-Reader

Posh NYC Hotel Room Comes With Its Own Kindle

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.