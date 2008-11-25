Delayed Kindle 2.0 Misses Holiday Season, Aims For Q1

TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington has the update:



[The Kindle 2] was

to be released in October in time for this holiday season, but Bezos himself reportedly pulled the plug for last minute changes to the software. Our sources now say it’s tentatively scheduled to go on sale in “early next quarter.”

The

that surfaced of the new Kindle in October are real – it's a longer device but not as thick as the original Kindle, and fixes some of the button issues that plague users (like accidental page turns). A larger-screen student version is still scheduled for the first half of 2009.

