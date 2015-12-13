Here's how children are taught to survive a school shooting

The ALICE Training Institute teaches people how to deal with school shooters, an increasingly common problem. They don’t only train teachers and school administrators, but children as well.

ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate, trains according to age-appropriateness, and instructs kids as young as kindergarteners. For this age-group, they published a book titled “I’m not scared… I’m prepared,” which tells students to listen to their teachers, even if their instructions may seem out of the ordinary.

For the best-case scenario, kids are taught to barricade the door so the shooter can’t get in. But if that doesn’t work, they are told to run around and make noise in order to distract the shooter, and even to throw things.

For high school students, the training can include fighting back. At last resort, high schoolers might be taught to swarm the shooter.

ALICE wants schools to think of active shooter situations like fire drills, in which people seek safety. According to them, a lockdown isn’t good enough, because it’s easy to get shot if you’re simply hiding under a desk.

“When we talk to parents, we like to talk to them from a platform that we’re teaching a life skill,” Michael Kimball, an ALICE instructor, told INSIDER. “Just like you would teach for first aid, for earthquakes; just like any other natural disaster.”

Story by Jacob Shamsian and video by Adam Banicki

