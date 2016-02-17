'Kindergarten Cop' is getting a sequel after 26 years -- here's the trailer

Jason Guerrasio
Kindergarden Cop 2 1 finalYouTube/Universal‘Kindergarten Cop 2.’

It’s been 26 years since the hit comedy “Kindergarten Cop” showed us the (even) funnier, lighter side of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and now we’re going to see Dolph Lundgren take a turn at it. 

That’s right, there’s going to be a “Kindergarten Cop 2,” with Lundgren (the ’80s acton star best known as the antagonist in “Rocky IV”) starring as a super-tough FBI agent who has to go undercover as a teacher to track down bad guys with stolen data. For the sequel, Lundgren doesn’t have to just deal with the kids in his class, but the school’s politically-correct environment.

Watch the trailer below. The movie will be straight-to-DVD, available starting May 17. 

