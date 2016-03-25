We got our hands on 'Kinder Surprise Eggs' -- the global candy favourite that's still illegal in the US

Kinder Surprise Eggs are extremely popular around the world, but illegal to sell in the US due to small toy parts which the FDA says could be a choking hazard.

The candy is manufactured by Italian company Ferrero. Originally intended for children, it’s also popular with adult collectors and has the form of a chocolate egg containing a small toy, often requiring assembly.

We got a case and unwrapped each one to see what fun surprises were inside!

Produced by Joe Avella

