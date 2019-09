Energy pipeline giant Kinder-Morgan is spending $38 billion for fellow player El-Paso.



These three slides show the basic idea: A huge pipeline footprint and various “synergies.”

Photo: www.kindermorgan.com

Photo: www.kindermorgan.com

Photo: www.kindermorgan.com

