Kinder, Gentler Bloomberg Offers Flex Time As It Fights Discrimination Suit

Bloomberg LP is introducing more flexible schedules for employees in August. But are these changes really just designed to create a more sensitive image as the company fights a discrimination lawsuit?



Reuters: Bloomberg LP has competed in delivering news and financial data over the past two decades by fostering a culture that pushes workers to their limits…

But soon, Bloomberg may mellow. Starting August 1, employees can request schedules better suited to their personal lives — including flexible hours, a shorter work week and working from home, according to a Bloomberg document obtained by Reuters…

The shifting comes as Bloomberg prepares to defend itself against a lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charging discrimination against pregnant women and new mothers.

The lawsuit accuses Bloomberg of discriminating against women by decreasing their pay, demoting them, diminishing their job duties and excluding them from other opportunities when they became pregnant and when they returned from maternity leave.

Some women were told, “You are not committed,” and “You do not want to be here” because of new demands on their time as parents, according to the suit.

