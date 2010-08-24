Kinda Weird That Conan O'Brien's New TBS Show Still Doesn't Have A Name, Right?

Conan O’Brien’s new late night show on TBS debuts in less than three months, but it still doesn’t have a name.



Which is “a little weird,” The Hollywood Reporter notes, considering how high-profile the show is and the fact that two promos have already been released. It is going head-to-head with Jon Stewart’s “Daily Show,” after all.

So what will this thing be called?

Not: “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” or “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” obviously, since O’Brien’s former employer, NBC, owns the trademark for both.

But what about just “Conan?” Seems easy enough, right?

Sort of:

A quick search of the Patent and Trademark Office website reveals O’Brien doesn’t own the trademark on “Conan.” Despite his 17 years on television hosting NBC shows with “Conan O’Brien” in the title, use of the “Conan” mark for “entertainment” purposes is owned by a European company called Conan Properties International, which for decades has used the “Conan” mark in connection with the Conan the Barbarian films.

Maybe that has something to do with the delay — TBS might just be in the process of working something out with Conan Properties. Or maybe they’ll go the creative route and name the show something entirely unexpected?

Tell us what you think it should be called in the comments.

