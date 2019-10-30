The devastating Kincade Fire in California's Sonoma County is now so big that it can be seen more than 85 miles away in San Francisco

KPIX 5/CBS San Francisco A photograph showing the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County from cameras located 85 miles away on top of the Sutro Tower in San Francisco.

North California’s massive Kincade Fire is now so big that on Tuesday night it could be seen from San Francisco, more than 85 miles away.

The photographs were captured by a camera on top of the Sutro Tower, a TV and radio antenna tower in the city.

Last Wednesday, the Kincade Fire ignited in Sonoma County, California and quickly spread, making it the largest in the county’s history and leading the evacuation of 200,000 people,according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out at 9.30 p.m. last Wednesday and has since scorched more than 76,138 acres of land, destroying 189 structures, 86 of those residential, according to the latest incident update from Cal Fire, the California Natural Resources Agency responsible for managing fires in the state.

As of Tuesday night rapid winds fanned the flames further, which could be seen from San Francisco, according local news channel KPIX 5.

A tweet from KPIX 5 shows photographs of the fire, which can be seen from a camera located in the Sutro Tower, a TV and radio antenna tower belonging to the news channel in San Francisco.

Strong winds have returned tonight and the #KincadeFire can now be seen from San Francisco. This image from our Sutro Tower camera: https://t.co/0QgGcQIwzg pic.twitter.com/sdVMNh0jBv — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) October 30, 2019

The photographs show the scorching red flames of the Kincade Fire in the distance, 85 miles away from its location in Sonoma County in Northern California.

Google Maps A map showing the distance between the Kincade Fire and the camera which captured it in San Francisco.

As of Tuesday evening no civilian fatalities or injuries had been reported, but two first responders were injured in their efforts to contain the fire, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said that the Kincade Fire is currently 15% contained.

The Getty Fire, which broke out on Monday morning near the Getty Centre in Los Angeles is also currently ravaging California.

