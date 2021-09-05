Search

I tried the new adaptogen-infused drink Bella Hadid co-founded, and would describe it as a Red Bull mixed with CBD

Allana Akhtar
Insider reporter Allana Akhtar holds a can of Kin Euphorics spritz
I tried Kin Euphorics, the ‘braincare beverage’ endorsed by Bella Hadid Allana Akhtar/Insider
  • I tried Kin Euphorics, a drink made of the supposedly stress-reducing herb adaptogens.
  • Bella Hadid announced she was joining Kin as co-founder and partner earlier this week.
  • I enjoyed the taste of the beverage, but couldn’t easily feel the affects of the calming adaptogen.
After Bella Hadid announced herself as the co-founder and chief operating officer of Kin, a calming seltzer, I sought to find out what the fuss was about.

A post shared by Bella ???? (@bellahadid)

 

Kin is an adaptogen-infused seltzer drink. Adaptogens are a class of herbal ingredients that claim to help your body adapt to stress, Vox reported.
Bottles of Kin, an adaptogen-infused seltzer drink, sitting on a table.
Jen Batchelor, the CEO of Kin, founded the company 2017 and brought Bella Hadid as a co-founder earlier this week. Batchelor calls herself the “foremother of braincare” on the Kin Website.
Bella Hadid and Jen Batchelor, founders of Kin Euphorics, pose with the adaptogen-infused drinks.
I picked up a can of the “Rising Flow” flavor of Kin Spritz, said to “to enhance clarity, stimulate creative freedom, and drive focus so you can find your center.”
A description of the 'Rising Flow' Kin Euphorics Spritz drink
On Kin’s website, the company recommends drinking a spritz before work to “unlock fresh inspiration and access your creative mind’s eye.” Kin says not to consumer their products if you’re under 18, breastfeeding, pregnant or may become pregnant, or are taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors antidepressants.
Kin Euphorics showcase
I generally enjoyed the flavor of Kin. I would describe the flavor as similar to a watered-down, fizzy orange juice.
Insider reporter Allana Akhtar holds a can of Kin Euphorics
The Kin was easy to sip on as I worked, but I did notice the drink having a slight aftertaste similar to an orange rind.
Can of Kin Euphorics next to a poured out drink in a Mason jar
About 10 minutes after drinking the Kin, I felt the caffeine rush I’d get from a cappuccino or a Red Bull.
Four cans of Kin Euphroics spritz
Kin drinks say they have 50 mg of caffeine in an 8-ounce (226.80g) can, roughly the same as black tea. But I felt a bit more stimulated, like having two coffees in a row.
The ingredients list on the back of a Kin spritz drink
I didn’t feel the calming affects of the adaptogens until about 45-minutes after taking the Kin.
The back of a can of Kin Euphorics
The feeling was similar to drinking a CBD-infused latte or a small dose of my psychiatrist-prescribed Xanax – a slight and short-lived calming sensation.
CBD oil
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive ingredient found in cannabis. Tinnakorn Jorruang/Getty images
The calming affect was hard to concentrate on, however, due to the caffeine in the beverage. After about 10 minutes I mostly just continued to feel stimulated by the caffeine.
I enjoyed the taste of Kin so I opened another can, which I drank much slower than my first.
Insider reporter Allana Akhtar holds a mason jar filled with Kin Euphorics spritz 'Rising Flow'
Drinking the beverage slowly helped me not feel so caffeinated, but it was still hard to feel the calming affects of the adaptogens.
A can of Kin Euphorics spritz 'rising flow' sits on a table
As the drink started to warm up, it wasn’t as tasty so I didn’t end up finishing my second can. Kin Euphorics recommends enjoying their spritz chilled.
Kin Euphorics over ice in a mason jar sitting on a table
Overall, I enjoyed the drink as fun alternative to seltzer water or Red Bull. If I saw the drink on a restaurant menu, I’d enjoy one before moving on to something else.
Four cans of the Kin Euphorics 'rising flow' spritz sit on a table.
