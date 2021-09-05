I tried the new adaptogen-infused drink Bella Hadid co-founded, and would describe it as a Red Bull mixed with CBD

After Bella Hadid announced herself as the co-founder and chief operating officer of Kin, a calming seltzer, I sought to find out what the fuss was about. A post shared by Bella ???? (@bellahadid)

Kin is an adaptogen-infused seltzer drink. Adaptogens are a class of herbal ingredients that claim to help your body adapt to stress, Vox reported. Source: Vox

Jen Batchelor, the CEO of Kin, founded the company 2017 and brought Bella Hadid as a co-founder earlier this week. Batchelor calls herself the “foremother of braincare” on the Kin Website. Source: Kin Euphorics

I picked up a can of the “Rising Flow” flavor of Kin Spritz, said to “to enhance clarity, stimulate creative freedom, and drive focus so you can find your center.” Source: Kin Euphorics

On Kin’s website, the company recommends drinking a spritz before work to “unlock fresh inspiration and access your creative mind’s eye.” Kin says not to consumer their products if you’re under 18, breastfeeding, pregnant or may become pregnant, or are taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors antidepressants.

I generally enjoyed the flavor of Kin. I would describe the flavor as similar to a watered-down, fizzy orange juice.

The Kin was easy to sip on as I worked, but I did notice the drink having a slight aftertaste similar to an orange rind.

About 10 minutes after drinking the Kin, I felt the caffeine rush I’d get from a cappuccino or a Red Bull.

Kin drinks say they have 50 mg of caffeine in an 8-ounce (226.80g) can, roughly the same as black tea. But I felt a bit more stimulated, like having two coffees in a row. Source: The US Food and Drug Administration

I didn’t feel the calming affects of the adaptogens until about 45-minutes after taking the Kin.

The feeling was similar to drinking a CBD-infused latte or a small dose of my psychiatrist-prescribed Xanax – a slight and short-lived calming sensation. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive ingredient found in cannabis. Tinnakorn Jorruang/Getty images

The calming affect was hard to concentrate on, however, due to the caffeine in the beverage. After about 10 minutes I mostly just continued to feel stimulated by the caffeine. I tried Kin Euphorics, the ‘braincare beverage’ endorsed by Bella Hadid Allana Akhtar/Insider

I enjoyed the taste of Kin so I opened another can, which I drank much slower than my first.

Drinking the beverage slowly helped me not feel so caffeinated, but it was still hard to feel the calming affects of the adaptogens.

As the drink started to warm up, it wasn’t as tasty so I didn’t end up finishing my second can. Kin Euphorics recommends enjoying their spritz chilled.