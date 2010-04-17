Vancouver Group Gives Family Of Luger Killed At Olympics $10,000

Photo: AP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A group of Vancouver business leaders has given $10,000 to the family of the luger killed on the first day of the Olympics.Nodar Kumaritashvili of Georgia died in a training run on Feb. 12.



The Vancouver Board of Trade made the donation Friday in honour of John Furlong, head of the 2010 Games.

Board president Sue Paish says Furlong and his team did everything they could to honour the luger and they hoped the money would help ease the family’s pain.

A report on Kumaritashvili’s death is expected to be released on Monday.

