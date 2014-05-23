Kimye's Wedding This Weekend Will Reportedly Cost Millions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Kim’s gown is estimated to cost $US2 million on its own.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are planning nothing short of an over-the-top wedding that they hope will rival Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s royal nuptials — and RadarOnline.com has all the exclusive details.

With the E! Network footing the bill for most of the wedding — presumably for Keeping Up With The Kardashians or a wedding special — the couple felt that left them with a hefty budget to splurge on the rest of the festivities.

Kardashian, 33, literally wants her wedding to be “the” wedding of the century, the source said, so she has been watching the Royal Wedding on loop!

“She has called on Sarah Burton to design one of her options. Kim wants the low-cut v-neck look that Kate had, but much lower, and she wants her gown to be tight fitting to show off her svelte figure,” the source said.

“Her gown is estimated to cost $US2 million. And no one will see the gown until she walks down the aisle. There are three gowns that were made just for her and she hasn’t even decided yet between them.”

According to the source, Kardashian and West, 36, are dumping an estimated extra $US7 million into the wedding.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Arrives In Paris To Prepare For Her Wedding

“The two have planned a rehearsal dinner that costs an estimated $US650,000,” a wedding insider told Radar.

“And they are paying for a lot of that. Chefs from around the world are being flown in to prepare dinner for the rehearsal night and the reception dinner after the wedding.”

And there will be no lack of entertainment after they tie the knot, because BFFs Jay Z and Beyonce are slated to perform, the source revealed — but for a cost.

“Jay Z and Beyonce will also perform at the wedding, as long as their last-minute negotiations with E! work out,” the source said.

“The two have demanded $US2 million for a short show.”

Guests at the wedding will be treated to $US6,000 bottles of champagne and a spectacular $US200,000 fireworks show at the end of the night, the source added.

“High-end and extensive security is costing $US3 million, flowers are $US1 million and food is about $US2,000 a plate.”

Do you think Kim and Kanye’s wedding is going to touch Kate and Williams? Sound off in the comments below…

More from Radar Online:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.