Kim Kardashian's Most Instagrammed Picture Ever Took 4 Days To Stage

After Kim Kardashian posted the above first image from her wedding to Kanye West, it quickly became the most-liked photo on the app — ever.

The kiss pic currently has over 2.29 million likes and nearly 52,000 comments since it was posted three weeks ago.

But Kanye West is debunking any ideas that the now famous shot was taken spur of the moment.

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival Monday, PageSix reports that the rapper spent four days perfecting the picture before Kim posted it to the public.

West began his rant by going off on photographer Annie Leibovitz for dropping out as the couple’s wedding photog just days before the extravagant ceremony:

“Let me tell you something about that kiss photo that my girl put up … this was pissing my girl off during the honeymoon, she was exhausted because we worked on the photo so much because Annie Leibovitz pulled out right before the wedding. I think that she [Leibovitz] was, like, scared of the idea of celebrity. Because Annie pulled out, I was like, ‘OK, I still want my wedding photos to look like Annie Leibovitz,’ and we sat there and worked on that photo for, like, four days because the flowers were off-colour. Can you imagine telling someone who wants to just Instagram a photo, who’s the No. 1 person on Instagram, ‘We need to work on the colour of the flower wall,’ or the idea that it’s a Givenchy dress, and it’s not about the name Givenchy, it’s about the talent that is Riccardo Tisci — and how important Kim is to the Internet. And the fact the No. 1 most-liked photo [on Instagram] has a kind of aesthetic was a win for what the mission is, which is raising the palette.”

When the conversation turned to celebrity and branding deals, West — who reportedly has beef with BFF Jay Z after he snubbed the wedding — said of Jay Z’s deal with Samsung: “I am not a fan of Samsung, by the way.”

He added, “The reason I said I didn’t like Samsung is because throughout my entire life … I have to work with the No. 1, I can’t work with anyone but Jay Z, I can’t be with any girl but Kim because that’s the girl that I look at her pictures the most and get turned on the most. I am not going to represent any company except Louis Vuitton because that’s the best.”

