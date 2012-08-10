TWITTER TIMELINE: Kim & Kanye's Glamorous, PDA-Filled Courtship

Kim and Kanye went public with their coupledom at a Lakers gme in May.

Photo: Getty

Yesterday afternoon, Kanye West tweeted, “I wrote the song Perfect B—h about Kim,” in reference to an upcoming single.While the tweet has since been deleted, the post is a classic example of how West’s social media activities have expanded to include Kim Kardashian. Prior to their relationship, Kanye was certainly outspoken, but his private life was more reserved. This duo, however, certainly has social media in common (in addition to a mutual love of Givenchy).



In fact, looking back over the past few months of their relationship, we realised you can pretty much chart everything they did together, thanks to their Twitter and Instagram accounts (well, Kim certainly posts more than her beau). Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s kind of fascinating to watch it unfold in the public sphere.

Click through the gallery below for a complete timeline of one of the most postmodern celebrity relationships we’ve seen yet!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.