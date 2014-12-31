HOUSE OF THE DAY: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Expanding Their $20 Million LA Property

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly buying the home next door to their new $US20 million mansion, according to The Daily Mail.

An outdated ranch-style home with 1.49 acres of land went on sale for $US2.92 million right next door to Kim and Kanye’s French country-style home in Hidden Hills. 

It was bought on December 15th by a company called Safari View LLC for $US2.92 million and the deed was then transferred to the Noel Roberts Trust. Curbed linked the Noel Roberts Trust to the Bel Air mansion that Kim and Kanye are currently selling, as well as Kanye’s old Hollywood Hills home. 

The pair are most likely looking to extend their property and gain more privacy for themselves and their daughter North. They will probably demolish the current home and do some serious landscaping, bringing their total property acreage to 5.

The Wests already own the $US20 million mansion next door with 15,600 square feet. The estate was once owned by Lisa Marie Presley, but her original mansion was razed in 2010 by the then-owner who built the current eight-bedroom spread on the property.

In addition to all their new real estate, Kimye — who were still living in Kim’s mother Kris Jenner’s home until recently — will enjoy two spas, a vineyard, two swimming pools, and more on their new property. 

“I am so ready to be out of my mum’s house, you have no idea,” Kim told People magazine. “We wanted to be away and have more privacy … but it will be nice to still be close.” 

Kim and Kanye bought this 8,000-square-foot estate in Hidden Hills in August -- right down the street from Kim's mum's house, where the couple had previously been staying with baby North.

Now it's been revealed they also picked up the next door property (outlined in yellow). It will add roughly 1.5 acres to Kim and Kanye's 3.5 acre estate (in red).

The couple's new home -- which boasts a very grand entrance -- was previously owned by Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The light-filled living room was built to resemble a French country-style home.

Just completed in 2012, the house is designed to feel as if you are in the South of France.

There is plenty of room for Kim and Kanye to entertain their celebrity friends.

The kitchen is huge ...

... with not one -- but three -- kitchen islands.

It flows nicely into a family room ...

... where people can watch TV.

There is a quiet library with detailed wood flooring.

The master bedroom boasts beautiful wooden beams.

The bedroom has a private sitting area.

And direct access to the property's outdoor space.

There are two master bathrooms -- one for each of them.

It includes steam showers.

And saunas.

The closet is its own separate room.

The estate has more than 1,000 square feet of patio and entertaining space.

Including a pool house that looks like a living room.

It's true indoor/outdoor living.

With beautiful views.

You can see the pool house from the main property.

There is plenty of lawn for North to play on.

Overall, the property has 10 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, two pools, and two spas.

And best of all? A private vineyard!

