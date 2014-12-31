HOUSE OF THE DAY: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Expanding Their $20 Million LA Property





Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly buying the home next door to their new $US20 million mansion, according to The Daily Mail.

An outdated ranch-style home with 1.49 acres of land went on sale for $US2.92 million right next door to Kim and Kanye’s French country-style home in Hidden Hills.

It was bought on December 15th by a company called Safari View LLC for $US2.92 million and the deed was then transferred to the Noel Roberts Trust. Curbed linked the Noel Roberts Trust to the Bel Air mansion that Kim and Kanye are currently selling, as well as Kanye’s old Hollywood Hills home.



The pair are most likely looking to extend their property and gain more privacy for themselves and their daughter North. They will probably demolish the current home and do some serious landscaping, bringing their total property acreage to 5.

The Wests already own the $US20 million mansion next door with 15,600 square feet. The estate was once owned by Lisa Marie Presley, but her original mansion was razed in 2010 by the then-owner who built the current eight-bedroom spread on the property.



In addition to all their new real estate, Kimye — who were still living in Kim’s mother Kris Jenner’s home until recently — will enjoy two spas, a vineyard, two swimming pools, and more on their new property.

“I am so ready to be out of my mum’s house, you have no idea,” Kim told People magazine. “We wanted to be away and have more privacy … but it will be nice to still be close.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.