HOUSE OF THE DAY: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Dropped $US20 Million On This Sprawling Mansion In LA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially moving out of Kris Jenner’s house and into a $20 million home of their own — five minutes away from Kim’s mum in the hills of Calabasas, according to Zillow.

The 8,000-square-foot French country-style home, formerly owned by Lisa Marie Presley, includes eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two swimming pools, two spas, and even a vineyard on its three acre property.

“I am so ready to be out of my mum’s house, you have no idea,” Kim told People magazine this week. “We wanted to be away and have more privacy … but it will be nice to still be close.”

