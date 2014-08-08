HOUSE OF THE DAY: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Dropped $US20 Million On This Sprawling Mansion In LA

Aly Weisman
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially moving out of Kris Jenner’s house and into a $20 million home of their own — five minutes away from Kim’s mum in the hills of Calabasas, according to Zillow.

The 8,000-square-foot French country-style home, formerly owned by Lisa Marie Presley, includes eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two swimming pools, two spas, and even a vineyard on its three acre property.

“I am so ready to be out of my mum’s house, you have no idea,” Kim told People magazine this week. “We wanted to be away and have more privacy … but it will be nice to still be close.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bought an $US11 million mansion last year in Bel-Air -- but decided to sell it because they wanted more space. Now, the couple are reportedly in contract to buy this $US20 million home.

The 8,000-square-foot estate is located on 3 acres of land in Hidden Hills -- right down the street from Kim's mum's house, where the couple had previously been staying with baby North.

The home -- which boasts a very grand entrance -- was previously owned by Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The light-filled living room was built to resemble a French country-style home.

Just completed in 2012, the house is designed to feel like you are in the South of France.

There is plenty of room for Kim and Kanye to entertain their celebrity friends.

The kitchen is huge.

And has not one -- but three -- kitchen islands.

It flows nicely into a family room.

Where people can watch TV.

There is a quiet library with detailed wood flooring.

The master bedroom boasts beautiful wooden beams.

The bedroom has a private sitting area.

And direct access to the property's outdoor space.

There are two master bathrooms -- one for each of them.

It includes steam showers.

And saunas.

The closet is its own separate room.

The estate has more than 1,000 square feet of patio and entertaining space.

Including a pool house that looks like a living room.

It's true indoor/outdoor living.

With beautiful views.

You can see the pool house from the main property.

There is plenty of lawn for North to play on.

Overall, the property has 10 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, two pools, and two spas.

And best of all? A private vineyard!

