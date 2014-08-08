HOUSE OF THE DAY: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Dropped $US20 Million On This Sprawling Mansion In LA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially moving out of Kris Jenner’s house and into a $20 million home of their own — five minutes away from Kim’s mum in the hills of Calabasas, according to Zillow.
The 8,000-square-foot French country-style home, formerly owned by Lisa Marie Presley, includes eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two swimming pools, two spas, and even a vineyard on its three acre property.
“I am so ready to be out of my mum’s house, you have no idea,” Kim told People magazine this week. “We wanted to be away and have more privacy … but it will be nice to still be close.”
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bought an $US11 million mansion last year in Bel-Air -- but decided to sell it because they wanted more space. Now, the couple are reportedly in contract to buy this $US20 million home.
The 8,000-square-foot estate is located on 3 acres of land in Hidden Hills -- right down the street from Kim's mum's house, where the couple had previously been staying with baby North.
The home -- which boasts a very grand entrance -- was previously owned by Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.