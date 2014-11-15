Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Already Flipping Their New $20 Million LA Mansion

That was fast.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are selling the 8,000-square-foot French country-style home they purchased for a reported $US19.75 million in August, Curbed LA reports.

The mansion just reappeared on real estate listing site Zillow with a $US19.99 million price tag.

The home, which was formerly owned by Lisa Marie Presley, includes eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two swimming pools, two spas, and even a vineyard on its three acre property.

“I am so ready to be out of my mum’s house, you have no idea,” Kim told People magazine in August. “We wanted to be away and have more privacy … but it will be nice to still be close.”

