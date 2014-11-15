Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Already Flipping Their New $20 Million LA Mansion

Aly Weisman, Julie Zeveloff
Kimye house PhotoshopZillow/Getty

That was fast.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are selling the 8,000-square-foot French country-style home they purchased for a reported $US19.75 million in August, Curbed LA reports.

The mansion just reappeared on real estate listing site Zillow with a $US19.99 million price tag.

The home, which was formerly owned by Lisa Marie Presley, includes eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two swimming pools, two spas, and even a vineyard on its three acre property.

“I am so ready to be out of my mum’s house, you have no idea,” Kim told People magazine in August. “We wanted to be away and have more privacy … but it will be nice to still be close.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bought an $11 million mansion last year in Bel-Air -- but decided to sell it because they wanted more space. Apparently their $20 million Hidden Hills estate wasn't spacious enough.

The 8,000-square-foot estate is located on 3 acres of land right down the street from Kim's mum's house, where the couple had previously been staying with baby North.

The home -- which boasts a very grand entrance -- was previously owned by Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The light-filled living room was built to resemble a French country-style home.

Just completed in 2012, the house is designed to feel as if you are in the South of France.

There is plenty of room to entertain their celebrity friends.

The kitchen is huge ...

... with not one -- but three -- kitchen islands.

It flows nicely into a family room ...

... where people can watch TV.

There is a quiet library with detailed wood flooring.

The master bedroom boasts beautiful wooden beams.

The bedroom has a private sitting area.

And direct access to the property's outdoor space.

There are two master bathrooms.

They include steam showers.

And saunas.

The closet is its own separate room.

The estate has more than 1,000 square feet of patio and entertaining space.

Including a pool house that looks like a living room.

It's true indoor/outdoor living.

With beautiful views.

You can see the pool house from the main property.

There is plenty of lawn for kids to play on.

Overall, the property has 10 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, two pools, and two spas.

And best of all? A private vineyard!

