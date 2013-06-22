Kimye Will Reportedly Call Baby North West 'Nori' For Short

Kimye will call their baby ‘Nori’ as a nickname for ‘North West,’ according to family sources.

On Thursday night, TMZ leaked — after catching a glimpse of the birth certificate from Cedars-Sinai hospital — that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their new baby girl “North West.”



Kardashian had hinted at a directional name is past interviews, previously telling Jay Leno “I do like Easton, Easton West.”

When E! News asked the pregnant reality star point blank if she planned to name her child “North,” Kardashian responded “I don’t know where that came from, but I actually think it’s cute.”

“I think our name will definitely probably be unique, but we really haven’t picked a name yet,” she added at the time.

“North West” fits the “unique” bill, but the family still has yet to confirm the name news.

But “inside sources” agree that the baby will be called “North West” and are telling the tabloids that Kimye’s baby will be called “Nori” for short.

‘Nori’ is the Japanese name for the edible seaweed used to wrap sushi.

The dictionary describes “Nori” as “an edible seaweed often used in Japanese cookery, esp for wrapping sushi or rice balls.”

Babynames.com says the meaning of the name “Nori” is belief and the origin of the name is Japanese.

Despite the nickname’s Japanese origin, apparently the baby girl looks exactly like her American/Armenian mum.

Sources tell E! News that Nori “has black straight hair! Lots of it! Looks like a good mix of both [Kanye and Kim] but more like Kim. She’s adorable!”

“Kanye is so in love with her,” the E! source added. “He won’t leave her side.”

Adds an Us Weekly insider, “The baby is so sweet. Kanye is in love. Kim’s real due date was July 12 — Kanye’s mum’s birthday. That warmed his heart.”

E! reports the new family of three left Cedars-Sinai hopital late Thursday for an undisclosed location in Los Angeles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.