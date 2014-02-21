Kimora Lee Simmons Secretly Married Goldman Sachs Banker Tim Leissner

Businesswoman, model, designer, and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons has secretly wed her Goldman Sachs banker boyfriend, Tim Leissner, after a whirlwind romance.

It was Kimora’s ex-husband, Russell Simmons, who spilled the beans of the nuptials while trying to debunk rumours that his ex was dating rapper Birdman.





All of us love @OfficialKimora but the fact is she is happily married. . Tim is has been family for a while now. #gossipcop….

— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) February 19, 2014

Oh. And.. Tim is not Russian. Lol.

— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) February 19, 2014

Many media outlets assumed the German-Brazilian Leissner was Russian after the couple, who have reportedly been dating for less than a year, were spotted aboard a $US325,000/week yacht in St.Bart’s over the holidays.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Leissner is extremely accomplished in his own right.

Leissner rose quickly in Goldman’s investment banking ranks after joining the firm in 1998. In 2002, he focused on Malaysia, a rapidly growing market where he saw little competition from other banks, a person familiar with the matter said. Tall and blonde, Leissner’s appearance stood out in Malaysia but, his manner meshed well with the Malaysian mindset and he developed a strong stable of clients, a person familiar with Leissner said. Leissner had become Goldman’s main contact in Malaysia, associating with the country’s top leaders. He developed a close rapport with Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan in 2007 while advising him on his purchase of telecommunications company Maxis Communications Bhd, a person close to the deal said.

Kimora has yet to confirm the news herself and it is still unknown exactly when the couple tied the knot.

Russell and Kimora Simmons, who were married from 1998-2009, have two daughters together and remain on very friendly terms, often travelling together as one big happy family.

