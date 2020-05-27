A wonderful chipped goal from Joshua Kimmich gave Bayern Munich a vital win over rival Borussia Dortmund in the race to the Bundesliga title

Getty/Alexandre Simoes Joshua Kimmich takes on Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney.

A wonderful chipped goal from Joshua Kimmich handed Bayern Munich a vital win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

The German, 25, lobbed keeper Roman Burki just two minutes before halftime with what proved to be the game’s only goal.

The win for Bayern moves to seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table with only eight games to play.

Watch Kimmich’s goal here:

Teenage striker Erling Braut Haaland came close to levelling for the hosts midway through the second half, before Thorgan Hazard missed a glorious opportunity to rescue a point with just 13 minutes to play, missing an open net from just six yards out.

Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 18 goals in 19 games against his former club came close to extending that record late on, but saw his curled effort from 20-yards out bounce off the woodwork.

The win for Bayern moves it seven points clear of second-placed Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table with just eight games to play, and one step closer to securing an eighth straight title.

