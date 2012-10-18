Jimmy Kimmel Live Asked People Who Won The Debate...Four Hours Before It Happened

Jimmy Kimmel Live had a segment yesterday where a staff member interviewed people on to street to ask a simple enough question: “Who won last night’s debate?”



The kicker is, there wasn’t a debate Monday night.

Despite the fact that they missed the “debate”, everyone who Kimmel’s crew interviewed managed to form a cohesive, strong opinion on various aspects when prompted.

The crowd had strong opinions on Mitt Romney, Barack Obama’s comparative alertness, the moderator, and one interviewee even distinctly recalled booing.

Here’s the clip:

