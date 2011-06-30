Kimbo Slice To Make Pro Boxing Debut

Guess who’s ready to start throwing fists again? Kimbo Slice is warming up the hands and will be returning to combat although this time he will have bigger padding on his fists of fury. Kevin Ferguson will be boxing!



The news broke today that Kimbo Slice will be making his official pro boxing debut in August. Slice’s boxing opponent has not been signed as of press time. However, Kimbo Slice will fight a gruelling four-round main-event on August 13 at the Buffalo Run Casino in the bright lights of Miami…Ohio.

Slice will be coming home so to speak. Slice’s boxing debut will be promoted by his old promoter Gary Shaw. Shaw, who promoted Slice early on as an MMA fighter will join with Tony Holden Promotions to bring boxing fans this extravaganza.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.