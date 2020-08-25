Former Fox host and Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, gives RNC speech riddled with exaggerated claims and conspiracies about Democrats

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are pictured above on October 10.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality who is currently dating Donald Trump Jr., urged Americans to reelect President Donald Trump in a speech at the Republican National Convention that was riddled with exaggerated claims and dystopian conspiracies.

“He is the president who delivers for America,” Guilfoyle said of Trump, and added, falsely, “He built the greatest ecnomy the world has ever known for the strivers, the working class, and middle class.”

Guilfoyle has become a staple in the Trump family’s inner circle in recent months and is a frequent surrogate for the president on the campaign trail.

She also took aim at the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“Now, presidential leadership is not guaranteed, it is a choice. Biden, Harris, and the rest of the socialists will fundamentally change this nation,” Guilfoyle said. “They want open borders, closed schools, dangerous amnesty, and will selfishly send your jobs back to China while they get rich. They will defund, dismantle and destroy America’s law enforcement. When you are in trouble and need police, don’t count on the Democrats.”

In July, Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19 after attending two Trump rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Phoenix, Arizona. Neither rally featured masks and had little social distancing.

