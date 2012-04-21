The Entire American Economy Explained By Toilet Paper

From Kimberly Clark’s latest earnings presentation comes this great slide.



It really says everything about the American economy. Toilet paper sales are totally flat (the left side). Yet profit margins have surged from 9% to 13% year over year!

This is corporate America: Sales still mediocre, but profit margins keep getting squeezed out.

Photo: Kimberly Clark

