Only one Aussie destination found itself on the The New York Times' '52 Places to Go in 2020' list

Aerial Scenes of Bungle Bungles in Purnululu National Park. Image: Getty

The Kimberley region has been named one of The New York Times’ 52 Places To Go In 2020.

Located in Western Australia, the region is home to a variety of iconic destinations including the Bungle Bungle Range and El Questro.

Other destinations which made it onto the NYT list include the British Virgin Islands, Greenland, Lesotho and Tokyo.

The New York Times unveiled its list of “52 Places To Go in 2020” and The Kimberley Region was the only Australian destination in the ranks.

Located in Western Australia, the region is home to the mesmerising Bungle Bungle Bungle Ranges – a cluster of orange and black striped karst sandstone domes in the World Heritage-listed Purnululu National Park, as well as El Questro a diverse landscape filled with waterfalls, ancient gorges, thermal springs and rainforest areas.

The Kimberley is also home to the Ord River and Lake Argyle – one of the largest freshwater lakes in the southern hemisphere.

If you’re looking to explore Indigenous culture, the Kimberley is an ideal place to do so. The New York Times pinpointed a variety of experiences you can take in the Kimberley including Narlijia Experiences Broome tours, where stories and cultural experiences are shared by local Indigenous guides and the Kingfisher tours where you can take trips to the Purnululu National Park and the (soon to be closed) Argle diamond Mine, famous for its pink diamonds.

If you prefer trips by air, you can take flights over the Lake Argyle and the Bungles or if water is more your style, you can take a cruise along the Kimberley coastline – which has around 2,600 islands – or head to Rowley Shoals Marine Park and the Mermaid Reef Commonwealth Marine Reserve for some snorkelling amid coral-filled lagoons.

For some rest and relaxation, you can go glamping at the Yeeda Cattle Station or for something unique you can head to the Cygnet Bay Pearl Farm, the oldest operating pearl farm in Australia, to learn about its history or pick up some jewellery of your own.

Also joining the Kimberley region on the New York Times list was Christchurch, New Zealand, the British Virgin Islands, Greenland, Lesotho and Tokyo.

One thing’s for sure: there’s no shortage of places to go if you’re looking for an overseas trip.

