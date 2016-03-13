Elon Musk's younger brother is on the board of Chipotle and owns a restaurant chain that's taking off

Elon Musk’s younger brother owns an expanding restaurant chain that’s taking off

After the brothers sold their company, Zi p2, for $300 million in 1995, Kimbal Musk moved to Boulder, Colorado and founded a restaurant called The Kitchen in 2004.

The Kitchen has expanded to eight restaurants, including two sister chains with different atmospheres — Next Door, a family style setting and Upstairs, a cocktail lounge.

On top of managing his restaurants, Kimbal Musk is also on the board of Tesla, SpaceX, PayPal, and Chipotle.

He told Worth magazine that his goal is to use Chipotle’s philosophy of healthy food at an affordable price.

The Kitchen embraces farm-to-table concept with a focus on the local community and a goal to bring people together over a shared meal.

Musk launched a non-profit organisation called The Kitchen Community that uses profits from his restaurants help fund its goal to educate children from low income homes about sustainable eating habits, such as growing your own food.

Fast Company named the chain as one of the most innovative companies of 2016 because of its efforts to bring local food to its restaurants. It was also rated by Zagat as one of Denver’s top 10 most influential restaurant empires.

His restaurants are located throughout Colorado, with one location in Chicago. He plans to open three locations in Memphis in 2016.

Although Kimbal Musk might be associated with his futuristic older brother, he’s more passionate about food and focuses his efforts into his restaurants.

Here’s a look at what it features:















