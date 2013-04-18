Disgraced Judge's Wife An 'Unlikely Accomplice' To 3 Cold-Blooded Murders

Kim Williams’ mug shot.

A 46-year-old who confessed to helping her husband kill two prosecutors was a seemingly “unlikely accomplice” and a “friendly gal” who adored her Pomeranians, according to



a Dallas Morning News profile.Kim Williams’ husband, Eric, has been ousted as justice of the peace and stripped of his law licence by Kaufman County District Attorney Mike McLelland and assistant DA Mike Hasse.

Eric was questioned after the murders of McLelland, his wife Cynthia, and Hasse.

Kim, who has been charged with capital murder, was an animal lover who knew Eric was the right guy for her because her Pomeranian liked him, the Morning News reported.

“Before I met him, I had practically given up on finding someone like him but we found each other … guess it’s called fate,” she once wrote on Facebook. “It’s HARD to find someone u like and love at the same time!”

She once read about a woman who put a kitten in a freezer and was so outraged she wrote this Facebook post:

“I still get … surprised that there are these types of people living amongst us … I don’t understand how anyone could harm an innocent kitten or puppy.”

One neighbour described her as a “really friendly gal” while a lawyer in town who knew her said she never “heard her utter a bad word.”

It’s not clear what role Kim Williams played in the murder, and the Dallas Morning News reported that she “might seem like an unlikely accomplice.” We do know that she says it was her husband who actually pulled the trigger, an NBC affiliate reported.

Assistant DA Hasse was gunned down in broad daylight near the county courthouse in January, and the McLellands were shot to death in their home on Easter weekend. The McLellands and Hasse were reportedly on edge and heavily armed because they’d been receiving threats in recent months.

Initially, police believed the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas killed the prosecutors because Kaufman County indicted 34 ABT members for racketeering late last year.

The Kaufman County assassinations put America’s prosecutors on edge as they began to fear retribution — especially revenge killings by white supremacist gangs like the ABT.

