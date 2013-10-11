Kim Williams Had To Pick Up The Bill For His Own Farewell Party When He Left News

Kim Williams. Photo: Getty/Robert Cianflone

Kim Williams, the departed CEO of News Corp Australia, had to pay for his own farewell party according to a report in the Australian Financial Review.

When he quit, media tsar and News mega boss Rupert Murdoch thanked him for his service in a heartfelt statement.

But according to the article, the fact he had to pay for his own drinks at a Darlinghurst wine bar was proof his exit was not as smooth as it was portrayed.

The party was at Love Tilly Devine, not far from News’ Holt Street offices, and Williams invited 30 friends and colleagues.

Williams had joined from Foxtel on a mission to turn around the company’s newspapers, through according to the article, several top executives didn’t really go in for his new-age ideas, and in the end, relations between him and some executives were so bad that he quit.

Read more here.

Now read: Former News Boss Kim Williams Stormed Out Of His Final Sydney Opera House Trust Board Meeting

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.