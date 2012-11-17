SPOILER ALERT: Bravo Reality Star Kim Taylor Quits Her Ampush Media Job To Start A Company

Photo: Bravo

If you’ve been watching Bravo’s new reality show, “Start-Ups: Silicon Valley,” then you won’t be surprised to learn that Kim Taylor has quit her Account Management job at Ampush Media.Up next for Taylor: founding a company.



In the last episode, all signs pointed to Taylor’s departure from Ampush. She butted heads with the social media company’s founder, Nich Shah, when he insinuated that Taylor might not be well connected enough to promote Shah properly.

“He thinks certain people in the industry want to see a certain type of person [in my role],” Taylor said. “And that person is a grey-haired man that wants to take credit for all the s*** I actually do…It’s insulting at its worst, and stupidity at its best,” she added.

Based on Taylor’s LinkedIn profile, she left her position as head of sales at Ampush in July 2012 and has been working at stealth fashion startup, Shonova, ever since.

Taylor tells Business Insider that her interaction with Shah captured by Bravo’s campers did play a role in her decision to leave the company.

“The goals of a company change as they scale,” Taylor tells us. “It’s important to read between the lines. I’m grateful for my time there and learned a lot but my future wasn’t with them. There were a lot of things I wanted to accomplish that wouldn’t happen as someone else’s employee.”

Taylor also says that she missed the early-stage company chaos, and felt that she had outgrown the company.

“For women it’s important to know when to walk away,” Taylor says. “If you are undervalued, underpaid or not getting promoted you need to evaluate what your next move should be. Don’t wait for opportunities. Take them. No one is going to do it for you.”

Check out the interaction between Shah and Taylor below:



