These are the 3 things every employee should do if they have a bad boss

In her book, “Radical Candor: Be A Kick-Arse Boss Without Losing Your Humanity,” former Apple and Google executive, Kim Scott, details the best ways a manager can get the most out of his or her team. We all know some managers can be a nightmare to work with. When this happens, Scott has three key pieces of advice to keep you from losing your cool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.