A Kim Potter supporter got into a confrontation with Daunte Wright’s brother after the ex-cop’s sentencing

A person holds a sign as they demonstrate outside the Hennepin County Government Center on December 23, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A man got into a confrontation with Daunte Wright’s brother after former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter’s sentencing on Friday.

A video posted to Twitter by local WCCO reporter David Schuman shows a man confronting supporters of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man Potter fatally shot during an April 2021 traffic stop.

According to Schuman, the unidentifiable man was a supporter of Potter who said that Wright should have complied in the traffic stop, which led to fierce pushback by a group of Wright supporters, including Wright’s brother Damik Wright.

The man was then led away by security, video shows.

Potter, who was convicted by a jury of first- and second-degree manslaughter charges, was sentenced to two years in prison for the killing of Wright.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.