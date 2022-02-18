A Kim Potter supporter got into a confrontation with Daunte Wright’s brother after the ex-cop’s sentencing

A man got into a confrontation with Daunte Wright’s brother after former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter’s sentencing on Friday.
A video posted to Twitter by local WCCO reporter David Schuman shows a man confronting supporters of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man Potter fatally shot during an April 2021 traffic stop.
According to Schuman, the unidentifiable man was a supporter of Potter who said that Wright should have complied in the traffic stop, which led to fierce pushback by a group of Wright supporters, including Wright’s brother Damik Wright.
The man was then led away by security, video shows.
Potter, who was convicted by a jury of first- and second-degree manslaughter charges, was sentenced to two years in prison for the killing of Wright.
—David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 18, 2022
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
