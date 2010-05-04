Kim Jong-il Spokesperson Blames Torpedo Attack On The U.S. Friendly Fire

Kim Jong-il has been denying any connection to the torpedo attack on South Korea’s warship. Now his friend and unofficial spokesperson, Kim Myong Chol, takes it a step further by blaming the U.S.



Kim’s article in Asia Times claims North Korea had no reason to attack the Cheonan, nor did they have the military capability to launch a stealth attack. Meanwhile, Kim says America was running war games in the area and could easily have sunk the ship accidentally.

It’s a pretty ridiculous argument, especially when he says this incident demonstates the inaccuracy of U.S. weapons:

Asia Times:

The sinking of the Cheonan has made headlines around the world. If indeed it was a US accident, it is an embarrassing indictment of the accuracy of the expensive weapons systems of the US, the world’s leading arms exporter. It has also cost the Americans credibility as the South’s superpower guardian. Ironically, this has made North Korean-made weapons more attractive on the international market.

The South Koreans and the Americans charging the North Koreans with the sinking of the naval vessel in South Korean waters only highlights the poor performance of their expensive Aegis warships, as well as the futility of the US-South Korean joint war games and the US military presence in Korea.

Wild accusations are probably a bad move for North Korea. Most parties — including China, America, and the stock market — were all to happy to forget about the act of war. But escalation may have been inevitable, as South Korea’s Myung-bak Lee gathers evidence to bring before the UN.

