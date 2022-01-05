Kim Mi-soo, South Korean actress in Disney+ series ‘Snowdrop,’ dies aged 29

Kim Mi-soo in ‘Snowdrop.’ JTBC

An actress in the South Korean series “Snowdrop” has died aged 29, her agency said.

Kim Mi-soo died “suddenly” on Wednesday, it said, without giving a cause.

The agency asked people not to speculate about her death.

“Snowdrop,” which first showed on the South Korean network JTBC and is also available on Disney+, is set during the backdrop of the 1987 democracy movement in South Korea. Kim played a student activist in the show.