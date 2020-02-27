Kourtney and Kim Kardashian get into a physical fight in the teaser for season 18 of 'KUWTK'

E!/YouTubeKourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West get into an argument on season 18 of their reality show.
- A trailer for season 18 of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” shows Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West in the middle of a fight that leads to a full-blown physical confrontation.
- The argument appears to begin with Kourtney pointing a finger at her sister and proceeding to throw a small object at Kim (at the 0:22 mark), who bats it away with her hands.
- Kourtney is then seen lunging toward Kim, who is laying on the ground and grabbing Kourtney’s arm.
- Seconds later in the teaser, Kim rises up and says, “Don’t ever come at me like that,” before elbowing her sister.
- The video also features footage of a verbal disagreement between Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, an awkward moment in which Kim reveals that she invited Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson to dinner, and a brief cameo by Scott Disick. Season 18 will premiere on March 26.
