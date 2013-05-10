Kim Kardashian Wants You To Know She Hasn't Gained That Much Weight — Here's Today's Buzz

- In a seemingly staged beach photo-op, pregnant Kim Kardashian poses in a bikini on the cover of Us Weekly to prove reports about her weighing 200 pounds and binge-eating are false.
- Neil Patrick Harris will host the Tonys for the fourth time.
- Amy Poehler and her brother, Greg Poehler, have formed a production company called Syskon (Swedish for “sibling”) that is teaming with Sweden’s TV4 network to bring its first half-hour, English-language comedy series Welcome to Sweden to the small screen.
- Larry David will escort his 17-year-old daughter Romy to the super-posh, protocol-intensive Crillon debutante ball in Paris on Nov. 30.
- NBC has cancelled midseason drama, “Deception.”
- Universal has delayed the release of “Jurassic Park 4” after realising there just wasn’t “adequate time to bring audiences the best possible version.” A new date has yet to be set.
- Megan Fox has a body double who performs crazy stunts like bike riding while shooting “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
- Chris Brown graffitied his house.
