Sex Tape CEO Reveals His Multi-Million Dollar Negotiations With Kim Kardashian

Vivid Entertainment CEO Steve Hirsch has a monopoly on celebrity sex tapes.



His most successful tape of all, featuring Kim Kardashian and Ray-J, came at a heavy price.

“Kim really didn’t want the tape to be released and made public,” Hirsch told us over the phone. “But as the tape began leaking onto the internet in small pieces, she decided to come around.”

“It makes sense that she would want to share in the revenue from the tape,” Hirsch told us.

Vivid paid Kardashian a sum of “several million dollars” in order to release the tape.

But the price was well worth it, Hirsch said.

“It’s our most successful tape ever,” he said.”If you wanna see Kim, no video on the internet is going to be able to replace that.”

“It’s really invaluable to us because it’s so exclusive,” he said.

While the tape put Kim on the map, her success today can totally be attributed to her “hard work,” Hirsch said.

“She should receive full credit for everything she has today because she’s worked so hard,” Hirsch told us. “She’s an entrepreneur and 100 per cent is responsible for how successful she is today.”

DON’T MISS: 12 Celebrity Sex Tapes Worth Millions >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.