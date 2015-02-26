Kim Kardashian allegedly spends $100,000 a year to employ a 'professional selfie retoucher'

A new OK! magazine exclusive story alleges Kim Kardashian is spending $US100,000 to keep a professional photo retoucher on call to perfect the selfies she posts to Instagram.

The Kardashians have long defended themselves against rumours that they alter all of their photos, but this source tells OK! magazine “Kim used to ask a friend to fix up photos, but it would take hours. She finally decided to hire a pro who can be on call 24/7.”

The source also says that part of the job is deleting every trace of the “before photos.”

Early last year, Kim made headlines after Twitter and Instagram users noticed some flubs in an uploaded photo that made it pretty clear the pic had been altered.

You can see in the gif, created by New York Magazine’s The Cut, that the photo had clearly been manipulated before it was posted to Instagram.

Business Insider reported that a Photoshop expert explained the discrepancies, noting the “curved door frame” and “distortion in the floor.”

The photo had gone viral, racking up half a million likes within days of it being published to social media.

At the time, a rep for Kardashian denied that she had altered the photo in any way. But looking at the gif, the writing seems to be on the wall.

While OK!’s story is only going by the details given by one unnamed source, it’s not the craziest thing in the world to think that Kardashian may deem it necessary to have a hired pro to do her selfie work.

Don’t forget, taking selfies is part of Kardashian’s business and brand. In April, she will release her book, “Selfish,” comprised of 352 pages of her selfies.

