Kim Kardashian's MySpace page from 2006 has been unearthed

Kim Kardashian West may be referred to as “The Queen” by her biggest fans, but once upon a time she was merely a princess.

At least, that’s how she referred to herself on her MySpace page in 2006.

Princess Kimberly’s early aughts social media presence has been unearthed by both US Weekly and Mic — and there’s a lot to unpack.

MySpace, for those who need a refresher, was the popular social network of the millennium before Facebook came along. You could upload photos, curate a top 8 of your favourite friends, and even switch up the HTML to personalise your page with your favourite font (Kardashian West chose a pink Comic Sans MS.)

Here is Princess Kimberley’s top 8 — Mic’s Sophie Kleeman notes it includes “ex-boyfriend Ray J, with whom she starred in her now legendary 2003 sex tape. You’ll also find sis Kourtney, brother Rob and stepbrother Brody Jenner.”

She also says she wants to meet God.

At the time, Kardashian West had 856 friends — a far cry from her millions of fans on Facebook and Twitter — so this page must be from before she became a massive reality star.

Here are some other photos from the MySpace page, most of which came from after Kardashian West soared to fame with “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

The Comic Sans MS font remains!

She wrote an intense diatribe about a 2007 rehearsal for “Dancing with the Stars” and posted it to her MySpace for all to read.

Over the years, Mic points out, Kardashian West posted less and less on her MySpace, but was still more active than most celebrities.

Check out all the photos of Kardashian West’s old MySpace profile from Mic.

