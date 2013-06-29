3 In 4 Americans Thought Kim And Kanye's Baby Name Was A Hoax

68% of Americans voted this as Kim’s worst maternity outfit.

According to an Ask.com survey, 75% of Americans thought the name North West was a hoax.



Until two weeks ago, Kim Kardashian had us fooled.

In March, when the reality star appeared on “The Tonight Show,” Jay Leno asked if it were true that Kanye West was pushing for the name North for the couple’s first child.

“That is not true. That is not one of the names on the list,” Kardashian said.

After baby West was born a reported five weeks early, rumours and bets began to swirl about the possible name. Most people selected a range of “K” monikers given the Kardashian clan’s tradition of sticking with “K” names.

Guesses ranged from “Khrist” to “Atlanta.” Hip-hop site MediaTakeOut claimed at one point the baby’s name was Kaidence Donda West.

However, when Kimye’s baby name was finally revealed as North via a leaked birth certificate, Twitter exploded.

Ask.com reported that one quarter of adults believed Kardashian faked her July due date while nearly one in five think she induced labour to avoid gaining additional baby weight.

Kim isn’t the only Kardashian sister whose baby name pick is getting attention. Kourtney’s daughter Penelope swept nearly a third of the vote as favourite celebrity baby moniker.

