Kim Kardashian thanked Kanye West in her People’s Choice Awards acceptance speech while wearing a black mask and bodysuit

Kim Kardashian West accepts the Fashion Icon of 2021 award on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West wore a black mask and bodysuit to accept her People’s Choice Award on Tuesday.

The Skims founder was honored with the Fashion Icon award and thanked Kanye West.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked Kanye “for really introducing me to the fashion world.”

Kim Kardashian West was honored with the Fashion Icon award at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday and thanked Kanye West in her acceptance speech, People reported.

The 41-year-old reality star turned fashion and beauty mogul made a statement in an all-black ensemble while accepting the award from last year’s winner, Tracee Ellis Ross, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the publication added.

She wore a skintight bodysuit with a high neck that merged into gloves and stiletto heels, paired with statement earrings and mask-like oversized sunglasses. The look was a toned-down version of her head-to-toe Balenciaga Met Gala 2021 outfit, which later became a popular meme.

Kardashian West was accompanied at the awards by sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, and mom Kris Jenner, 66, but it was West, 43, that she thanked for helping to solidify her status as a fashion icon, according to a video posted to Access Hollywood’s YouTube account on Wednesday.

“Tracee, I am so honored. I am honestly so humbled to be here,” Kardashian West said. “I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award, it’s like a pinch-me moment.”

In her acceptance speech, she joked that designers such as Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer at Burberry, and Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, were talked into working with her by receiving calls from West, and thanked them for their support.

“To Kanye, even, for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk,” she continued.

Her speech concluded: “I’m so humbled, thank you so much.”

Insider’s Libby Tores reported in February that a representative for Kardashian West confirmed she had filed for divorce after a six-year marriage to West. The pair seemingly remain amicable, with Metro reporting that the parents of four – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — dined together at Nobu Malibu in October.

In a video shared by E! News, showing a visit to Skid Row for the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event in November, the rapper admitted that he made “mistakes” during his marriage and alluded to a possible future reunion with Kardashian West.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” he said during the charity event, adding that he publicly did things that were unacceptable as a husband. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes.”

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay,” he added. “But when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation.”

Representatives for Kardashian West did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.