Kim Kardashian West's kids eat a 'mostly' vegan diet, except for 6-year-old North, who likes fish

Gotham/GC Images Kim with two of her kids, North and Chicago, in New York City.

Kim Kardashian West recently told fans on Twitter that she and her family follow a “mostly plant-based” diet, and don’t eat meat.

The exception is the family’s oldest daughter, six-year-old North, who is a pescatarian – she eats fish, but not other animal products.

Their plant-based meals include oatmeal, salads, and vegan tacos but also something called “sea moss smoothies,” according to Kim.

Kim Kardashian West recently took to Twitter for an impromptu Q&A with fans about her family’s vegan-ish lifestyle.

Less than a week after tweeting that she loves to eat chicken nuggets dipped in honey, Kardashian West told followers that she eats “mostly plant-based. No meat anymore.”

She elaborated, saying her kids are also vegan, for the most part, with the exception of the oldest, six-year-old North, who is a pescatarian, eating fish but not meat.

I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore https://t.co/sfS4XM73f7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Kardashian West enjoys vegan staples like oatmeal and salads



A typical day for the Kardashian West family, she said, starts with oatmeal and vegan sausage. For lunch, she likes vegan tacos and/or salads.

Given that Kardashian had previously shown off her elaborate kitchen set-up, including an enormous walk-in refrigerator, it’s likely she gets plenty of variety in her day-to-day meals.

Fans were confused, however, when Kardashian also shared that she enjoys something called “sea moss smoothies” as part of her plant-based daily diet.

Also known as Irish moss, the titular ingredient is a kind of algae with a history of medicinal usage. It contains important nutrients like potassium and magnesium, according to one guide to its traditional medicinal properties, as well as iodine, a mineral that’s necessary for healthy thyroid function.

It’s often used as a thickening agent in drinks, soups, and in Ireland and Jamaica, it’s boiled with milk, spices and sugar to make a traditional beverage.

Some favourite snacks she listed aren’t actually vegan



Asked about her go-to snacks, Kardashian West said she likes Oreos, which, to the surprise of many, are actually vegan.

However, she also listed Cheetos or cheese puffs, which are made with both dairy and animal enzymes as part of the cheese flavoring.

Regardless, she seems to have prompted fans to follow her lead in trying out vegan and vegetarian eating.

Several fans posted that Kardashian had inspired them to go plant-based.

Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too! https://t.co/Dwk5YeACGm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Plant-based diets can be healthy for kids, but parents need to make sure they’re getting enough nutrients



Raising children as vegans or vegetarians can be a healthy lifestyle, but only if parents are careful to include plenty of protein from plant sources and othe necessary nutrients, Insider previously reported.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the children eat a balanced diet of all five food groups, including protein, often obtained from meat, fish, and eggs. Balanced plant-based proteins include nuts, beans, lentils and seeds.

In particular, calcium and vitamin D are important for children’s growth, and animal products like dairy and eggs are rich sources of those nutrients.

However, both can also be obtained through plant-based sources like fortified nondairy milk, mushrooms, leafy greens, and legumes like soy and lentils.

