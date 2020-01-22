Kim Kardashian West and Nordstrom just announced a major deal

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand is coming to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom will start carrying Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand, Skims, on February 5.

“It was a natural choice to bring Skims to Nordstrom as our first retail partner,” Kardashian West said of the deal. “Nordstrom is renowned for its unmatched customer service and inclusive size offerings.”

Kim Kardashian West said Tuesday that her shapewear brand, Skims, will soon be sold in Nordstrom stores.

Nordstrom will start selling Skims products online and in 25 stores starting February 5, the company said.

Skims’ Nordstrom debut will mark the first time that the brand will be available for purchase through a traditional retail outlet. Skims is currently available for purchase only through its website, Skims.com.

Kardashian West launched Skims in September 2019. The brand offers lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear, in addition to shapewear.

“It was a natural choice to bring Skims to Nordstrom as our first retail partner,” Kardashian West said in a statement. “Nordstrom is renowned for its unmatched customer service and inclusive size offerings. It was essential to me that we launch with the full range of sizes and shades that Skims has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom.”

Skims said Nordstrom will carry its best-selling collections, including Solutionwear and Fits Everybody Underwear, as well as accessories such as body tape and pasties.

Additional product offerings will debut monthly, the company said.

