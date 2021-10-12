Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister slammed Kim Kardashian’s OJ Simpson jokes on ‘SNL’

Kim Kardashian West recently hosted ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBCUniversal/YouTube

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown slammed jokes made by Kim Kardashian West on “SNL.”

During her opening monologue, Kardashian West joked about OJ Simpson and his infamous trial.

Brown told TMZ in a statement that she thought the jokes were in “poor taste.”

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown slammed the OJ Simpson jokes made by Kim Kardashian West in her recent “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

In a statement to TMZ, Brown called the jokes about her sister’s ex-husband and his subsequent murder trial “beyond inappropriate and insensitive.”

According to Brown, her sister’s death in 1994 shouldn’t be the inspiration for jokes “in poor taste.”

Representatives for Kardashian West and NBC didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

During her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend, Kardashian West joked about a variety of topics, including her infamous sex tape with ex Ray J and her separation from her current husband, Kanye West.

Kardashian West later pivoted to father, Robert Kardashian, and discussed meeting Simpson for the first time. Robert Kardashian helped defend Simpson in court after he was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

While discussing her aspirations in the legal field, Kardashian West said: “My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me, and I really credit him with opening my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him that I met my first Black person.”

“Anyone want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?” Kardashian said, referencing Simpson’s infamous murder trial. She added that “OJ does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all – I still don’t know.”