Kim Kardashian West teamed up with a New York rabbi and an English soccer team to fly Afghan women players to the UK

Kim Kardashian West financed a flight for Afghan women soccer players from Pakistan to the UK.

A spokesperson for Kardashian West confirmed to Insider that the celebrity chartered the plane.

She joined forces with a New York rabbi and English Premier League team Leeds United.

Kim Kardashian West joined forces with a New York rabbi and an English soccer team to help Afghan women soccer players arrive safely in the UK on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

Members of Afghanistan’s women’s youth development soccer team and their families — about 130 people — landed at Stansted Airport, north of London, on Thursday morning local time, the AP said.

A spokesperson for Kardashian West confirmed to Insider that the celebrity and her brand SKIMS chartered the plane.

She had teamed up with Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, the founder of the US nonprofit Tzedek Association, to bring the group to safety, and now that the Afghan women and their families are in the UK, they will be supported by English Premier League team Leeds United.

The more than 30 members of the team and their families had escaped Afghanistan earlier this year and were able to secure UK visas in Pakistan, though eventually found themselves stuck in the country with no way out, the AP said.

The evacuation was able to takeoff, however, after receiving assistance from the Tzedek Association, which also helped Kabul’s last known Jew leave the Afghanistan, AP reported.

Margaretten told AP that he reached out to Kardashian West and asked her to help finance the flight from Pakistan, having worked with her in the past on criminal justice reform.

“So thankful to G-d that the Afghan Female Youth National Team landed safely in London after fearing for their lives for so long,” Margaretten wrote on Twitter. “TY @KimKardashian for funding this flight!”

The Tzedek Association did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Women playing sports in Afghanistan are often seen as resistance against the Taliban, who retook control of the country in August after the government collapsed.

Khalida Popal, a former captain of Afghanistan’s national women’s team, told the AP “it was very important to move fast to get them outside Afghanistan,” because of Taliban reprisals.

Popal was also involved in the evacuation efforts of Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team in late August.