Kim Kardashian went minimal with all-white Christmas decor, filling her home with fuzzy trees

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Kim Kardashian West gave fans a glimpse of her holiday decor in an Instagram Story on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian West is known to be a fan of monochromatic dressing and home decor, as the majority of her house is decorated in neutral tones.

Kardashian West gave fans a look at her holiday decor – which matches her penchant for minimalism – in a video on her Instagram Story on Thursday, showing viewers a series of fuzzy white trees.

The custom-made sculptures were used for the family’s Christmas Eve party in 2018, she said in the video.

Kardashian West described her minimal holiday decorating aesthetic as “Whoville, but all-white,” comparing the decor to something that would come from the setting of Dr. Seuss‘ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Fans of Kim Kardashian West probably know the star has a thing for monochromatic colours and minimal design.

Kardashian West told Vogue in an April “73 Questions” video that she would describe her famously all-beige home as “a minimal monastery.”

When it came time to decorate her house for the holidays this year, Kardashian West seemed to stay consistent with her penchant for minimalism, filling her home with unconventional, simplistic Christmas trees made out of white fabric.

On Thursday, she gave fans a tour of her home’s mainly white, minimal holiday decorations in a video on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian West started the video with a glimpse at two trees outside her home, which are illuminated with traditional twinkly Christmas lights.

“I want to share with you guys my trees. They’re so pretty,” she said in the video.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Decorated trees outside the Kardashian West home.

Then, the star took the audience inside her home, where the monochromatic decor seems to begin. In the video, she immediately panned the camera to show off the clusters of white-coloured, snowman-like structures, which were arranged in the entryway.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram The Kardashian West home is filled with these fluffy, modern Christmas trees.

The star then took fans down a long hallway lined with abstract “trees,” all constructed in what appears to be a variety of plush fabrics.

Kardashian West said in the video that the structures were custom-made for a Christmas Eve party she and her husband, Kanye West, hosted in 2018.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Rows of the fluffy structures line a hallway in the West home.

Following the hallway of seemingly never-ending cotton ball-like structures, Kardashian West pointed out what appeared to be one of the only illuminated decorations inside her home that she showed in the video – a large tree glowing with lights.

“The tree gets me every time,” she said in the video. “It’s so pretty.”

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Kardashian West showed fans the home’s large, glowing Christmas tree.

The light-filled area didn’t last for long, as Kardashian West then took viewers to the next room, which was clad with the all-white, modern trees. The fluffy sculptures were lined side-by-side under an archway in front of a table and lone chair.

“I love these, they’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all-white,” Kardashian West said of the contemporary trees, comparing them to the setting of the classic Dr. Seuss story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram The minimal structures clustered in another room in Kardashian West’s home.

The reality star ended the tour with one last look of the sparkling trees outside her home, adding a spark of holiday spirit to an otherwise minimally decorated room.

Representatives for Kim Kardashian West did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

