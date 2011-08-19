Check Out Eric Schmidt's $20 Million Estate Which Might Be Hosting Kim Kardashian's Wedding

Photo: Business Insider illustration

Worlds are colliding!A rich geek from Silicon Valley is playing host to the rich cool-kids of reality TV.



Kim Kardashian is set to be married to New Jersey Net Kris Humphries at the estate of either Eric Schmidt, or the estate of Frank Caufield, cofounder of legendary VC firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield, and Byers.

Some gossipy sources say it’s Schmidt’s home. Some gossipy sources say it’s Caufield’s home.

They’re both giant places in Montecito, California.

According to Kara Swisher of All Things D, Schmidt rents out the $20 million estate in Southern California for events like this. He bought the house from Ellen DeGeneres in 2007.

We have photos of the estate from 2007 when he bought the place, if you want to see where Ms. Kardashian might be transformed into Mrs. Humphries.

