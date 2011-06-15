These Are The 10 Most Outrageous Wedding Gifts You Can Buy For Kim Kardashian And Kris Humphries

Photo: AP Images/Geary’s

Newly engaged couple Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries is sparing no expense when it comes to their nuptials, and they clearly expect their guests to do the same.The reality TV queen and her beau, a forward for the New Jersey Nets, got engaged last month with a $2 million, 20.5 carat diamond ring.



Now the pair has registered at upscale Beverly Hills boutique Geary’s, and many of the items on their wish list top $1,000.

Sure, the cheapest gift, a butter spreader, only costs $43, but that adds up quickly when you expect 18 sets.

We’ve picked out the 10 most ridiculous items on the couple’s registry.

