These Are The 10 Most Outrageous Wedding Gifts You Can Buy For Kim Kardashian And Kris Humphries

Julie Zeveloff
kim kardashian

Photo: AP Images/Geary’s

Newly engaged couple Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries is sparing no expense when it comes to their nuptials, and they clearly expect their guests to do the same.The reality TV queen and her beau, a forward for the New Jersey Nets, got engaged last month with a $2 million, 20.5 carat diamond ring.

Now the pair has registered at upscale Beverly Hills boutique Geary’s, and many of the items on their wish list top $1,000.

Sure, the cheapest gift, a butter spreader, only costs $43, but that adds up quickly when you expect 18 sets.

We’ve picked out the 10 most ridiculous items on the couple’s registry.

A $375 French crystal candy jar


A $1,650 tea set

A $6,500 black crystal vase

$1,600 silver place settings (and they want 24 sets -- that's $38,400!)

A $325 statue of a nude in black crystal

An $840 ashtray by Baccarat

A $730, silverplated ice bucket

A $1,115 Art Deco clock inspired by New York

18 platinum presentation plates by Hermes at $670 each (that's $12,060!)

A $450 cactus-themed perfume flask

No one ever said weddings were cheap

